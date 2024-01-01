20 Bahraini dinars to Philippine pesos

Convert BHD to PHP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₱156.2 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:34
BHD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 BHD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.2800156.2800
Low152.5430147.4250
Average154.9331151.3964
Change2.38%4.39%
1 BHD to PHP stats

The performance of BHD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.2800 and a 30 day low of 152.5430. This means the 30 day average was 154.9331. The change for BHD to PHP was 2.38.

The performance of BHD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.2800 and a 90 day low of 147.4250. This means the 90 day average was 151.3964. The change for BHD to PHP was 4.39.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 BHD156.18100 PHP
5 BHD780.90500 PHP
10 BHD1,561.81000 PHP
20 BHD3,123.62000 PHP
50 BHD7,809.05000 PHP
100 BHD15,618.10000 PHP
250 BHD39,045.25000 PHP
500 BHD78,090.50000 PHP
1000 BHD156,181.00000 PHP
2000 BHD312,362.00000 PHP
5000 BHD780,905.00000 PHP
10000 BHD1,561,810.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 PHP0.00640 BHD
5 PHP0.03201 BHD
10 PHP0.06403 BHD
20 PHP0.12806 BHD
50 PHP0.32014 BHD
100 PHP0.64028 BHD
250 PHP1.60071 BHD
500 PHP3.20141 BHD
1000 PHP6.40282 BHD
2000 PHP12.80564 BHD
5000 PHP32.01410 BHD
10000 PHP64.02820 BHD