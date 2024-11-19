Bahraini dinar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Philippine pesos is currently 156.181 today, reflecting a 0.317% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.200% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 156.546 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 155.378 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.252% decrease in value.