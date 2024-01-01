1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BHD to MYR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = RM11.89 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
BHD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 BHD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.900511.9005
Low11.408310.9404
Average11.644611.4481
Change4.18%2.62%
1 BHD to MYR stats

The performance of BHD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9005 and a 30 day low of 11.4083. This means the 30 day average was 11.6446. The change for BHD to MYR was 4.18.

The performance of BHD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9005 and a 90 day low of 10.9404. This means the 90 day average was 11.4481. The change for BHD to MYR was 2.62.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BHD11.88550 MYR
5 BHD59.42750 MYR
10 BHD118.85500 MYR
20 BHD237.71000 MYR
50 BHD594.27500 MYR
100 BHD1,188.55000 MYR
250 BHD2,971.37500 MYR
500 BHD5,942.75000 MYR
1000 BHD11,885.50000 MYR
2000 BHD23,771.00000 MYR
5000 BHD59,427.50000 MYR
10000 BHD118,855.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bahraini Dinar
1 MYR0.08414 BHD
5 MYR0.42068 BHD
10 MYR0.84136 BHD
20 MYR1.68272 BHD
50 MYR4.20681 BHD
100 MYR8.41362 BHD
250 MYR21.03405 BHD
500 MYR42.06810 BHD
1000 MYR84.13620 BHD
2000 MYR168.27240 BHD
5000 MYR420.68100 BHD
10000 MYR841.36200 BHD