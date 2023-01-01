100 Malaysian ringgits to Bahraini dinars

Convert MYR to BHD

100 myr
7.956 bhd

1.00000 MYR = 0.07956 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:57 UTC
MYR to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.045987.08041.434351.658320.9644519.027
1GBP1.1527411.2056100.3771.653361.911531.1117621.9323
1USD0.956050.829463183.25881.37141.585540.922118.192
1INR0.01148360.009962460.012010710.01647150.01904350.01107510.218499

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bahraini Dinar
1 MYR0.07956 BHD
5 MYR0.39782 BHD
10 MYR0.79564 BHD
20 MYR1.59128 BHD
50 MYR3.97821 BHD
100 MYR7.95642 BHD
250 MYR19.89105 BHD
500 MYR39.78210 BHD
1000 MYR79.56420 BHD
2000 MYR159.12840 BHD
5000 MYR397.82100 BHD
10000 MYR795.64200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BHD12.56850 MYR
5 BHD62.84250 MYR
10 BHD125.68500 MYR
20 BHD251.37000 MYR
50 BHD628.42500 MYR
100 BHD1256.85000 MYR
250 BHD3142.12500 MYR
500 BHD6284.25000 MYR
1000 BHD12568.50000 MYR
2000 BHD25137.00000 MYR
5000 BHD62842.50000 MYR
10000 BHD125685.00000 MYR