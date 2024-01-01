10 Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BHD to GIP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = £2.093 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
BHD to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GIP
1 BHD to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10242.1024
Low2.03191.9767
Average2.05892.0292
Change3.00%3.26%
1 BHD to GIP stats

The performance of BHD to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1024 and a 30 day low of 2.0319. This means the 30 day average was 2.0589. The change for BHD to GIP was 3.00.

The performance of BHD to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1024 and a 90 day low of 1.9767. This means the 90 day average was 2.0292. The change for BHD to GIP was 3.26.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 BHD2.09278 GIP
5 BHD10.46390 GIP
10 BHD20.92780 GIP
20 BHD41.85560 GIP
50 BHD104.63900 GIP
100 BHD209.27800 GIP
250 BHD523.19500 GIP
500 BHD1,046.39000 GIP
1000 BHD2,092.78000 GIP
2000 BHD4,185.56000 GIP
5000 BHD10,463.90000 GIP
10000 BHD20,927.80000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 GIP0.47783 BHD
5 GIP2.38917 BHD
10 GIP4.77834 BHD
20 GIP9.55668 BHD
50 GIP23.89170 BHD
100 GIP47.78340 BHD
250 GIP119.45850 BHD
500 GIP238.91700 BHD
1000 GIP477.83400 BHD
2000 GIP955.66800 BHD
5000 GIP2,389.17000 BHD
10000 GIP4,778.34000 BHD