20 Gibraltar pounds to Bahraini dinars

Convert GIP to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 gip
9.200 bhd

1.00000 GIP = 0.46002 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GIP to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.046287.04121.434391.65630.9619518.5494
1GBP1.1530711.2063100.3611.65391.909761.109221.3881
1USD0.955850.828981183.19751.371051.583160.9194517.7303
1INR0.01148880.009964020.012019610.01647950.01902890.01105140.213111

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 GIP0.46002 BHD
5 GIP2.30009 BHD
10 GIP4.60017 BHD
20 GIP9.20034 BHD
50 GIP23.00085 BHD
100 GIP46.00170 BHD
250 GIP115.00425 BHD
500 GIP230.00850 BHD
1000 GIP460.01700 BHD
2000 GIP920.03400 BHD
5000 GIP2300.08500 BHD
10000 GIP4600.17000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 BHD2.17383 GIP
5 BHD10.86915 GIP
10 BHD21.73830 GIP
20 BHD43.47660 GIP
50 BHD108.69150 GIP
100 BHD217.38300 GIP
250 BHD543.45750 GIP
500 BHD1086.91500 GIP
1000 BHD2173.83000 GIP
2000 BHD4347.66000 GIP
5000 BHD10869.15000 GIP
10000 BHD21738.30000 GIP