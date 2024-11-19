500 Bulgarian levs to Ugandan shillings

Convert BGN to UGX at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Ush1,992 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
BGN to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 BGN to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,050.26002,125.5500
Low1,974.09001,974.0900
Average2,014.23632,065.6464
Change-2.22%-6.07%
1 BGN to UGX stats

The performance of BGN to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,050.2600 and a 30 day low of 1,974.0900. This means the 30 day average was 2,014.2363. The change for BGN to UGX was -2.22.

The performance of BGN to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,125.5500 and a 90 day low of 1,974.0900. This means the 90 day average was 2,065.6464. The change for BGN to UGX was -6.07.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ugandan Shilling
1 BGN1,991.82000 UGX
5 BGN9,959.10000 UGX
10 BGN19,918.20000 UGX
20 BGN39,836.40000 UGX
50 BGN99,591.00000 UGX
100 BGN199,182.00000 UGX
250 BGN497,955.00000 UGX
500 BGN995,910.00000 UGX
1000 BGN1,991,820.00000 UGX
2000 BGN3,983,640.00000 UGX
5000 BGN9,959,100.00000 UGX
10000 BGN19,918,200.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 UGX0.00050 BGN
5 UGX0.00251 BGN
10 UGX0.00502 BGN
20 UGX0.01004 BGN
50 UGX0.02510 BGN
100 UGX0.05021 BGN
250 UGX0.12551 BGN
500 UGX0.25103 BGN
1000 UGX0.50205 BGN
2000 UGX1.00411 BGN
5000 UGX2.51027 BGN
10000 UGX5.02053 BGN