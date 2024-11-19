5 Bulgarian levs to Pakistani rupees

Convert BGN to PKR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₨150.4 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 BGN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High155.3140159.7810
Low149.6160149.6160
Average152.7532155.8940
Change-2.57%-5.57%
View full history

1 BGN to PKR stats

The performance of BGN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 155.3140 and a 30 day low of 149.6160. This means the 30 day average was 152.7532. The change for BGN to PKR was -2.57.

The performance of BGN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 159.7810 and a 90 day low of 149.6160. This means the 90 day average was 155.8940. The change for BGN to PKR was -5.57.

Track market ratesView BGN to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5331.3390.78918.051
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6231.4170.83519.103
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.66
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.915

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Pakistani Rupee
1 BGN150.43000 PKR
5 BGN752.15000 PKR
10 BGN1,504.30000 PKR
20 BGN3,008.60000 PKR
50 BGN7,521.50000 PKR
100 BGN15,043.00000 PKR
250 BGN37,607.50000 PKR
500 BGN75,215.00000 PKR
1000 BGN150,430.00000 PKR
2000 BGN300,860.00000 PKR
5000 BGN752,150.00000 PKR
10000 BGN1,504,300.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 PKR0.00665 BGN
5 PKR0.03324 BGN
10 PKR0.06648 BGN
20 PKR0.13295 BGN
50 PKR0.33238 BGN
100 PKR0.66476 BGN
250 PKR1.66190 BGN
500 PKR3.32380 BGN
1000 PKR6.64760 BGN
2000 PKR13.29520 BGN
5000 PKR33.23800 BGN
10000 PKR66.47600 BGN