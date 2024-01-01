100 Bulgarian levs to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BGN to PGK at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = K2.145 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
BGN to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PGK
1 BGN to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.20782.2383
Low2.12512.1251
Average2.16952.1962
Change-1.64%-3.24%
1 BGN to PGK stats

The performance of BGN to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2078 and a 30 day low of 2.1251. This means the 30 day average was 2.1695. The change for BGN to PGK was -1.64.

The performance of BGN to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2383 and a 90 day low of 2.1251. This means the 90 day average was 2.1962. The change for BGN to PGK was -3.24.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5331.3380.78918.033
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.087
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.7910.46610.651
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56512.903

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BGN2.14520 PGK
5 BGN10.72600 PGK
10 BGN21.45200 PGK
20 BGN42.90400 PGK
50 BGN107.26000 PGK
100 BGN214.52000 PGK
250 BGN536.30000 PGK
500 BGN1,072.60000 PGK
1000 BGN2,145.20000 PGK
2000 BGN4,290.40000 PGK
5000 BGN10,726.00000 PGK
10000 BGN21,452.00000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bulgarian Lev
1 PGK0.46616 BGN
5 PGK2.33079 BGN
10 PGK4.66158 BGN
20 PGK9.32316 BGN
50 PGK23.30790 BGN
100 PGK46.61580 BGN
250 PGK116.53950 BGN
500 PGK233.07900 BGN
1000 PGK466.15800 BGN
2000 PGK932.31600 BGN
5000 PGK2,330.79000 BGN
10000 PGK4,661.58000 BGN