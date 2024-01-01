10 Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert BGN to NIO at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = C$19.91 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NIO
1 BGN to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.564421.0759
Low19.807519.8075
Average20.223720.6228
Change-2.69%-5.19%
View full history

1 BGN to NIO stats

The performance of BGN to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.5644 and a 30 day low of 19.8075. This means the 30 day average was 20.2237. The change for BGN to NIO was -2.69.

The performance of BGN to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.0759 and a 90 day low of 19.8075. This means the 90 day average was 20.6228. The change for BGN to NIO was -5.19.

Track market ratesView BGN to NIO chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3971.5331.3380.78918.047
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.101
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.7910.46610.661
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56512.915

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BGN19.90770 NIO
5 BGN99.53850 NIO
10 BGN199.07700 NIO
20 BGN398.15400 NIO
50 BGN995.38500 NIO
100 BGN1,990.77000 NIO
250 BGN4,976.92500 NIO
500 BGN9,953.85000 NIO
1000 BGN19,907.70000 NIO
2000 BGN39,815.40000 NIO
5000 BGN99,538.50000 NIO
10000 BGN199,077.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bulgarian Lev
1 NIO0.05023 BGN
5 NIO0.25116 BGN
10 NIO0.50232 BGN
20 NIO1.00463 BGN
50 NIO2.51158 BGN
100 NIO5.02317 BGN
250 NIO12.55793 BGN
500 NIO25.11585 BGN
1000 NIO50.23170 BGN
2000 NIO100.46340 BGN
5000 NIO251.15850 BGN
10000 NIO502.31700 BGN