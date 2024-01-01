20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Bulgarian levs

Convert NIO to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 nio
0.97 bgn

C$1.000 NIO = лв0.04865 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04920.0497
Low0.04850.0485
Average0.04890.0491
Change-0.77%-1.51%
1 NIO to BGN stats

The performance of NIO to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0492 and a 30 day low of 0.0485. This means the 30 day average was 0.0489. The change for NIO to BGN was -0.77.

The performance of NIO to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0497 and a 90 day low of 0.0485. This means the 90 day average was 0.0491. The change for NIO to BGN was -1.51.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bulgarian Lev
1 NIO0.04865 BGN
5 NIO0.24326 BGN
10 NIO0.48653 BGN
20 NIO0.97305 BGN
50 NIO2.43264 BGN
100 NIO4.86527 BGN
250 NIO12.16318 BGN
500 NIO24.32635 BGN
1000 NIO48.65270 BGN
2000 NIO97.30540 BGN
5000 NIO243.26350 BGN
10000 NIO486.52700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BGN20.55390 NIO
5 BGN102.76950 NIO
10 BGN205.53900 NIO
20 BGN411.07800 NIO
50 BGN1,027.69500 NIO
100 BGN2,055.39000 NIO
250 BGN5,138.47500 NIO
500 BGN10,276.95000 NIO
1000 BGN20,553.90000 NIO
2000 BGN41,107.80000 NIO
5000 BGN102,769.50000 NIO
10000 BGN205,539.00000 NIO