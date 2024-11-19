20 Bulgarian levs to Canadian dollars

Convert BGN to CAD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = C$0.7570 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 BGN to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77550.7755
Low0.75580.7558
Average0.76520.7672
Change-1.26%-2.28%
View full history

1 BGN to CAD stats

The performance of BGN to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7755 and a 30 day low of 0.7558. This means the 30 day average was 0.7652. The change for BGN to CAD was -1.26.

The performance of BGN to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7755 and a 90 day low of 0.7558. This means the 90 day average was 0.7672. The change for BGN to CAD was -2.28.

Track market ratesView BGN to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6951.3981.5341.3380.78918.04
1 EUR1.05911.7951.4811.6251.4170.83619.109
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9050.790.46610.645
1 CAD0.7150.6751.21211.0970.9570.56512.904

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Canadian Dollar
1 BGN0.75695 CAD
5 BGN3.78476 CAD
10 BGN7.56951 CAD
20 BGN15.13902 CAD
50 BGN37.84755 CAD
100 BGN75.69510 CAD
250 BGN189.23775 CAD
500 BGN378.47550 CAD
1000 BGN756.95100 CAD
2000 BGN1,513.90200 CAD
5000 BGN3,784.75500 CAD
10000 BGN7,569.51000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 CAD1.32109 BGN
5 CAD6.60545 BGN
10 CAD13.21090 BGN
20 CAD26.42180 BGN
50 CAD66.05450 BGN
100 CAD132.10900 BGN
250 CAD330.27250 BGN
500 CAD660.54500 BGN
1000 CAD1,321.09000 BGN
2000 CAD2,642.18000 BGN
5000 CAD6,605.45000 BGN
10000 CAD13,210.90000 BGN