Bangladeshi taka to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Lebanese pounds is currently 748.954 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 749.410 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 745.148 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.511% increase in value.