방글라데시 타카 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 레바논 파운드 is currently 761.702 today, reflecting a -0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.085% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 763.899 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 760.266 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.310% decrease in value.