1 thousand Australian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert AUD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
67,070.50 cve

1.00000 AUD = 67.07050 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.056787.74311.434311.642620.967318.405
1GBP1.153411.2188101.2031.654341.894611.1156921.2283
1USD0.946350.820479183.0351.357351.554480.915417.4174
1INR0.01139690.009881120.012043110.01634670.01872080.01102430.20976

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AUD67.07050 CVE
5 AUD335.35250 CVE
10 AUD670.70500 CVE
20 AUD1341.41000 CVE
50 AUD3353.52500 CVE
100 AUD6707.05000 CVE
250 AUD16767.62500 CVE
500 AUD33535.25000 CVE
1000 AUD67070.50000 CVE
2000 AUD134141.00000 CVE
5000 AUD335352.50000 CVE
10000 AUD670705.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Australian Dollar
1 CVE0.01491 AUD
5 CVE0.07455 AUD
10 CVE0.14910 AUD
20 CVE0.29819 AUD
50 CVE0.74548 AUD
100 CVE1.49097 AUD
250 CVE3.72742 AUD
500 CVE7.45485 AUD
1000 CVE14.90970 AUD
2000 CVE29.81940 AUD
5000 CVE74.54850 AUD
10000 CVE149.09700 AUD