1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Polish zloty

Convert ANG to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 ang
2.44 pln

1.00000 ANG = 2.43651 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ANG to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.049487.32951.434841.647150.9647518.4088
1GBP1.154611.2117100.8361.656761.90191.113921.2559
1USD0.95290.825287183.21851.36731.569610.919317.5422
1INR0.01145090.009917110.012016610.01643020.01886130.01104680.210797

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Polish Zloty
1 ANG2.43651 PLN
5 ANG12.18255 PLN
10 ANG24.36510 PLN
20 ANG48.73020 PLN
50 ANG121.82550 PLN
100 ANG243.65100 PLN
250 ANG609.12750 PLN
500 ANG1218.25500 PLN
1000 ANG2436.51000 PLN
2000 ANG4873.02000 PLN
5000 ANG12182.55000 PLN
10000 ANG24365.10000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 PLN0.41042 ANG
5 PLN2.05211 ANG
10 PLN4.10423 ANG
20 PLN8.20846 ANG
50 PLN20.52115 ANG
100 PLN41.04230 ANG
250 PLN102.60575 ANG
500 PLN205.21150 ANG
1000 PLN410.42300 ANG
2000 PLN820.84600 ANG
5000 PLN2052.11500 ANG
10000 PLN4104.23000 ANG