1.00000 AMD = 0.26925 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 CVE
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AMD0.26925 CVE
5 AMD1.34623 CVE
10 AMD2.69246 CVE
20 AMD5.38492 CVE
50 AMD13.46230 CVE
100 AMD26.92460 CVE
250 AMD67.31150 CVE
500 AMD134.62300 CVE
1000 AMD269.24600 CVE
2000 AMD538.49200 CVE
5000 AMD1346.23000 CVE
10000 AMD2692.46000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Armenian Dram
1 CVE3.71407 AMD
5 CVE18.57035 AMD
10 CVE37.14070 AMD
20 CVE74.28140 AMD
50 CVE185.70350 AMD
100 CVE371.40700 AMD
250 CVE928.51750 AMD
500 CVE1857.03500 AMD
1000 CVE3714.07000 AMD
2000 CVE7428.14000 AMD
5000 CVE18570.35000 AMD
10000 CVE37140.70000 AMD