Send money to PayNow

What is PayNow money transfer?
Making a PayNow money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s PayNow ID, such as their mobile number, NRIC or FIN. And for the recipient, PayNow money transfers are handy too, as funds can be deposited to a bank account or the PayNow e-Wallet for convenience.
Wise PayNow money transfers can be sent up to 5,000 SGD. If you’re sending more than this you’ll be able to pick another payment option when you set up your Wise international money transfer.
