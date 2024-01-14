5000 터키 리라 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 TRY → USD 변환

5000 try
166.19 usd

1.00000 TRY = 0.03324 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
터키 리라 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 미국 달러
1 TRY0.03324 USD
5 TRY0.16619 USD
10 TRY0.33238 USD
20 TRY0.66477 USD
50 TRY1.66192 USD
100 TRY3.32385 USD
250 TRY8.30962 USD
500 TRY16.61925 USD
1000 TRY33.23850 USD
2000 TRY66.47700 USD
5000 TRY166.19250 USD
10000 TRY332.38500 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 터키 리라
1 USD30.08560 TRY
5 USD150.42800 TRY
10 USD300.85600 TRY
20 USD601.71200 TRY
50 USD1504.28000 TRY
100 USD3008.56000 TRY
250 USD7521.40000 TRY
500 USD15042.80000 TRY
1000 USD30085.60000 TRY
2000 USD60171.20000 TRY
5000 USD150428.00000 TRY
10000 USD300856.00000 TRY