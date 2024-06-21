실제 환율로 RON → MYR 변환

250 루마니아 레우 → 말레이시아 링깃

250 ron
253.56 myr

L1.000 RON = RM1.014 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3691.5020.791.3540.89283.604
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6080.8461.450.95589.519
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0970.5770.9890.65261.081
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91110.5260.9020.59455.664

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 말레이시아 링깃 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → MYR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 RON1.01425 MYR
5 RON5.07125 MYR
10 RON10.14250 MYR
20 RON20.28500 MYR
50 RON50.71250 MYR
100 RON101.42500 MYR
250 RON253.56250 MYR
500 RON507.12500 MYR
1000 RON1,014.25000 MYR
2000 RON2,028.50000 MYR
5000 RON5,071.25000 MYR
10000 RON10,142.50000 MYR
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 루마니아 레우
1 MYR0.98595 RON
5 MYR4.92975 RON
10 MYR9.85950 RON
20 MYR19.71900 RON
50 MYR49.29750 RON
100 MYR98.59500 RON
250 MYR246.48750 RON
500 MYR492.97500 RON
1000 MYR985.95000 RON
2000 MYR1,971.90000 RON
5000 MYR4,929.75000 RON
10000 MYR9,859.50000 RON