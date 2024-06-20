실제 환율로 RON → EUR 변환

50 루마니아 레우 → 유로

50 ron
10.05 eur

L1.000 RON = €0.2009 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
루마니아 레우 → 유로 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EUR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → EUR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 유로
1 RON0.20094 EUR
5 RON1.00471 EUR
10 RON2.00942 EUR
20 RON4.01884 EUR
50 RON10.04710 EUR
100 RON20.09420 EUR
250 RON50.23550 EUR
500 RON100.47100 EUR
1000 RON200.94200 EUR
2000 RON401.88400 EUR
5000 RON1,004.71000 EUR
10000 RON2,009.42000 EUR
환율 유로 / 루마니아 레우
1 EUR4.97655 RON
5 EUR24.88275 RON
10 EUR49.76550 RON
20 EUR99.53100 RON
50 EUR248.82750 RON
100 EUR497.65500 RON
250 EUR1,244.13750 RON
500 EUR2,488.27500 RON
1000 EUR4,976.55000 RON
2000 EUR9,953.10000 RON
5000 EUR24,882.75000 RON
10000 EUR49,765.50000 RON