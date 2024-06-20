100 루마니아 레우 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 RON → BDT 변환

100 ron
2,526.33 bdt

L1.000 RON = Tk25.26 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 방글라데시 타카
1 RON25.26330 BDT
5 RON126.31650 BDT
10 RON252.63300 BDT
20 RON505.26600 BDT
50 RON1,263.16500 BDT
100 RON2,526.33000 BDT
250 RON6,315.82500 BDT
500 RON12,631.65000 BDT
1000 RON25,263.30000 BDT
2000 RON50,526.60000 BDT
5000 RON126,316.50000 BDT
10000 RON252,633.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 루마니아 레우
1 BDT0.03958 RON
5 BDT0.19792 RON
10 BDT0.39583 RON
20 BDT0.79166 RON
50 BDT1.97916 RON
100 BDT3.95831 RON
250 BDT9.89578 RON
500 BDT19.79155 RON
1000 BDT39.58310 RON
2000 BDT79.16620 RON
5000 BDT197.91550 RON
10000 BDT395.83100 RON