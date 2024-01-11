뉴질랜드 달러 → 잠비아 콰차

실제 환율로 NZD → ZMW 변환

1,000 nzd
16,209.30 zmw

1.00000 NZD = 16.20930 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
1 USD11.503420.7869990.913783.06711.343950.856146.145
1 AUD0.6651510.5234720.60774855.25210.8939280.56936897.2083
1 GBP1.270651.9103211.16095105.5491.707691.08766185.699
1 EUR1.094451.645420.861365190.91281.470890.93687159.95

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / ZMW
1 NZD16.20930 ZMW
5 NZD81.04650 ZMW
10 NZD162.09300 ZMW
20 NZD324.18600 ZMW
50 NZD810.46500 ZMW
100 NZD1620.93000 ZMW
250 NZD4052.32500 ZMW
500 NZD8104.65000 ZMW
1000 NZD16209.30000 ZMW
2000 NZD32418.60000 ZMW
5000 NZD81046.50000 ZMW
10000 NZD162093.00000 ZMW
환율 ZMW / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 ZMW0.06169 NZD
5 ZMW0.30847 NZD
10 ZMW0.61693 NZD
20 ZMW1.23386 NZD
50 ZMW3.08466 NZD
100 ZMW6.16931 NZD
250 ZMW15.42328 NZD
500 ZMW30.84655 NZD
1000 ZMW61.69310 NZD
2000 ZMW123.38620 NZD
5000 ZMW308.46550 NZD
10000 ZMW616.93100 NZD