뉴질랜드 달러 → 나미비아 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → NAD 변환

1000 nzd
11606 nad

1.00000 NZD = 11.60600 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 나미비아 달러
1 NZD11.60600 NAD
5 NZD58.03000 NAD
10 NZD116.06000 NAD
20 NZD232.12000 NAD
50 NZD580.30000 NAD
100 NZD1160.60000 NAD
250 NZD2901.50000 NAD
500 NZD5803.00000 NAD
1000 NZD11606.00000 NAD
2000 NZD23212.00000 NAD
5000 NZD58030.00000 NAD
10000 NZD116060.00000 NAD
환율 나미비아 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 NAD0.08616 NZD
5 NAD0.43081 NZD
10 NAD0.86162 NZD
20 NAD1.72324 NZD
50 NAD4.30811 NZD
100 NAD8.61622 NZD
250 NAD21.54055 NZD
500 NAD43.08110 NZD
1000 NAD86.16220 NZD
2000 NAD172.32440 NZD
5000 NAD430.81100 NZD
10000 NAD861.62200 NZD