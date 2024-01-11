뉴질랜드 달러 → 모잠비크 메티칼

실제 환율로 NZD → MZN 변환

1,000 nzd
39,663.30 mzn

1.00000 NZD = 39.66330 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Wise

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 모잠비크 메티칼
1 NZD39.66330 MZN
5 NZD198.31650 MZN
10 NZD396.63300 MZN
20 NZD793.26600 MZN
50 NZD1983.16500 MZN
100 NZD3966.33000 MZN
250 NZD9915.82500 MZN
500 NZD19831.65000 MZN
1000 NZD39663.30000 MZN
2000 NZD79326.60000 MZN
5000 NZD198316.50000 MZN
10000 NZD396633.00000 MZN
환율 모잠비크 메티칼 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 MZN0.02521 NZD
5 MZN0.12606 NZD
10 MZN0.25212 NZD
20 MZN0.50424 NZD
50 MZN1.26061 NZD
100 MZN2.52122 NZD
250 MZN6.30305 NZD
500 MZN12.60610 NZD
1000 MZN25.21220 NZD
2000 MZN50.42440 NZD
5000 MZN126.06100 NZD
10000 MZN252.12200 NZD