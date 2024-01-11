뉴질랜드 달러 → 요르단 디나르

NZD → JOD 변환

1,000 nzd
440.183 jod

1.00000 NZD = 0.44018 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
1 USD11.502740.7870920.9135583.0851.343750.85535146.095
1 AUD0.6654510.523770.60791155.28890.8941980.56919397.2189
1 GBP1.27051.9092311.16064105.5591.707231.08669185.614
1 EUR1.094651.644980.86159190.9491.470940.93628159.92

환율 비교

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 요르단 디나르
1 NZD0.44018 JOD
5 NZD2.20092 JOD
10 NZD4.40183 JOD
20 NZD8.80366 JOD
50 NZD22.00915 JOD
100 NZD44.01830 JOD
250 NZD110.04575 JOD
500 NZD220.09150 JOD
1000 NZD440.18300 JOD
2000 NZD880.36600 JOD
5000 NZD2200.91500 JOD
10000 NZD4401.83000 JOD
환율 요르단 디나르 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 JOD2.27178 NZD
5 JOD11.35890 NZD
10 JOD22.71780 NZD
20 JOD45.43560 NZD
50 JOD113.58900 NZD
100 JOD227.17800 NZD
250 JOD567.94500 NZD
500 JOD1135.89000 NZD
1000 JOD2271.78000 NZD
2000 JOD4543.56000 NZD
5000 JOD11358.90000 NZD
10000 JOD22717.80000 NZD