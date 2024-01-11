뉴질랜드 달러 → 아이티 구르드

실제 환율로 NZD → HTG 변환

1,000 nzd
81,749.20 htg

1.00000 NZD = 81.74920 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 아이티 구르드
1 NZD81.74920 HTG
5 NZD408.74600 HTG
10 NZD817.49200 HTG
20 NZD1634.98400 HTG
50 NZD4087.46000 HTG
100 NZD8174.92000 HTG
250 NZD20437.30000 HTG
500 NZD40874.60000 HTG
1000 NZD81749.20000 HTG
2000 NZD163498.40000 HTG
5000 NZD408746.00000 HTG
10000 NZD817492.00000 HTG
환율 아이티 구르드 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 HTG0.01223 NZD
5 HTG0.06116 NZD
10 HTG0.12233 NZD
20 HTG0.24465 NZD
50 HTG0.61162 NZD
100 HTG1.22325 NZD
250 HTG3.05812 NZD
500 HTG6.11625 NZD
1000 HTG12.23250 NZD
2000 HTG24.46500 NZD
5000 HTG61.16250 NZD
10000 HTG122.32500 NZD