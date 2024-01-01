Convert OMR to SHP at the real exchange rate

Omani rials to Saint Helena pounds today

1,000 omr
2,021.35 shp

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = £2.021 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:30
How to convert Omani rials to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 OMR2,02135 SHP
5 OMR10,10675 SHP
10 OMR20,21350 SHP
20 OMR40,42700 SHP
50 OMR101,06750 SHP
100 OMR202,13500 SHP
250 OMR505,33750 SHP
500 OMR1.010,67500 SHP
1000 OMR2.021,35000 SHP
2000 OMR4.042,70000 SHP
5000 OMR10.106,75000 SHP
10000 OMR20.213,50000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Omani Rial
1 SHP0,49472 OMR
5 SHP2,47360 OMR
10 SHP4,94719 OMR
20 SHP9,89438 OMR
50 SHP24,73595 OMR
100 SHP49,47190 OMR
250 SHP123,67975 OMR
500 SHP247,35950 OMR
1000 SHP494,71900 OMR
2000 SHP989,43800 OMR
5000 SHP2.473,59500 OMR
10000 SHP4.947,19000 OMR