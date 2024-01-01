5 Saint Helena pounds to Omani rials

Convert SHP to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 shp
2.449 omr

1.00000 SHP = 0.48983 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Omani Rial
1 SHP0.48983 OMR
5 SHP2.44912 OMR
10 SHP4.89825 OMR
20 SHP9.79650 OMR
50 SHP24.49125 OMR
100 SHP48.98250 OMR
250 SHP122.45625 OMR
500 SHP244.91250 OMR
1000 SHP489.82500 OMR
2000 SHP979.65000 OMR
5000 SHP2449.12500 OMR
10000 SHP4898.25000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 OMR2.04154 SHP
5 OMR10.20770 SHP
10 OMR20.41540 SHP
20 OMR40.83080 SHP
50 OMR102.07700 SHP
100 OMR204.15400 SHP
250 OMR510.38500 SHP
500 OMR1020.77000 SHP
1000 OMR2041.54000 SHP
2000 OMR4083.08000 SHP
5000 OMR10207.70000 SHP
10000 OMR20415.40000 SHP