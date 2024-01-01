Kazakhstani tenges to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert KZT to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
176.14 btn

₸1.000 KZT = Nu.0.1761 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18670.1899
Low0.17610.1761
Average0.18320.1862
Change-5.61%-5.42%
1 KZT to BTN stats

The performance of KZT to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1867 and a 30 day low of 0.1761. This means the 30 day average was 0.1832. The change for KZT to BTN was -5.61.

The performance of KZT to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1899 and a 90 day low of 0.1761. This means the 90 day average was 0.1862. The change for KZT to BTN was -5.42.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KZT0,17614 BTN
5 KZT0,88070 BTN
10 KZT1,76140 BTN
20 KZT3,52280 BTN
50 KZT8,80700 BTN
100 KZT17,61400 BTN
250 KZT44,03500 BTN
500 KZT88,07000 BTN
1000 KZT176,14000 BTN
2000 KZT352,28000 BTN
5000 KZT880,70000 BTN
10000 KZT1.761,40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BTN5,67731 KZT
5 BTN28,38655 KZT
10 BTN56,77310 KZT
20 BTN113,54620 KZT
50 BTN283,86550 KZT
100 BTN567,73100 KZT
250 BTN1.419,32750 KZT
500 BTN2.838,65500 KZT
1000 BTN5.677,31000 KZT
2000 BTN11.354,62000 KZT
5000 BTN28.386,55000 KZT
10000 BTN56.773,10000 KZT