5 Kazakhstani tenges to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KZT to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
0.91 btn

1.00000 KZT = 0.18244 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KZT0.18244 BTN
5 KZT0.91221 BTN
10 KZT1.82443 BTN
20 KZT3.64886 BTN
50 KZT9.12215 BTN
100 KZT18.24430 BTN
250 KZT45.61075 BTN
500 KZT91.22150 BTN
1000 KZT182.44300 BTN
2000 KZT364.88600 BTN
5000 KZT912.21500 BTN
10000 KZT1824.43000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BTN5.48115 KZT
5 BTN27.40575 KZT
10 BTN54.81150 KZT
20 BTN109.62300 KZT
50 BTN274.05750 KZT
100 BTN548.11500 KZT
250 BTN1370.28750 KZT
500 BTN2740.57500 KZT
1000 BTN5481.15000 KZT
2000 BTN10962.30000 KZT
5000 BTN27405.75000 KZT
10000 BTN54811.50000 KZT