Convert KYD to MVR at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 kyd
18,556.50 mvr

$1.000 KYD = MVR18.56 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.805918.8078
Low18.550418.3857
Average18.678618.6799
Change-1.23%-1.31%
1 KYD to MVR stats

The performance of KYD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.8059 and a 30 day low of 18.5504. This means the 30 day average was 18.6786. The change for KYD to MVR was -1.23.

The performance of KYD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8078 and a 90 day low of 18.3857. This means the 90 day average was 18.6799. The change for KYD to MVR was -1.31.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

