Cayman Islands dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 18,557 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 18,820 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 17,072 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.770% increase in value.