Cayman Islands dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert KYD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
3,72,665 lkr

$1.000 KYD = Sr372.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High372.6650372.6650
Low367.5910360.7500
Average370.3156366.5755
Change1.38%1.88%
1 KYD to LKR stats

The performance of KYD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 372.6650 and a 30 day low of 367.5910. This means the 30 day average was 370.3156. The change for KYD to LKR was 1.38.

The performance of KYD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 372.6650 and a 90 day low of 360.7500. This means the 90 day average was 366.5755. The change for KYD to LKR was 1.88.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KYD372,66500 LKR
5 KYD1.863,32500 LKR
10 KYD3.726,65000 LKR
20 KYD7.453,30000 LKR
50 KYD18.633,25000 LKR
100 KYD37.266,50000 LKR
250 KYD93.166,25000 LKR
500 KYD186.332,50000 LKR
1000 KYD372.665,00000 LKR
2000 KYD745.330,00000 LKR
5000 KYD1.863.325,00000 LKR
10000 KYD3.726.650,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 LKR0,00268 KYD
5 LKR0,01342 KYD
10 LKR0,02683 KYD
20 LKR0,05367 KYD
50 LKR0,13417 KYD
100 LKR0,26834 KYD
250 LKR0,67085 KYD
500 LKR1,34169 KYD
1000 LKR2,68338 KYD
2000 LKR5,36676 KYD
5000 LKR13,41690 KYD
10000 LKR26,83380 KYD