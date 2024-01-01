Convert KYD to KWD at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 kyd
374.110 kwd

$1.000 KYD = ك0.3741 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37440.3761
Low0.37360.3736
Average0.37400.3747
Change-0.02%-0.32%
1 KYD to KWD stats

The performance of KYD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3744 and a 30 day low of 0.3736. This means the 30 day average was 0.3740. The change for KYD to KWD was -0.02.

The performance of KYD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3761 and a 90 day low of 0.3736. This means the 90 day average was 0.3747. The change for KYD to KWD was -0.32.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KYD0,37411 KWD
5 KYD1,87055 KWD
10 KYD3,74110 KWD
20 KYD7,48220 KWD
50 KYD18,70550 KWD
100 KYD37,41100 KWD
250 KYD93,52750 KWD
500 KYD187,05500 KWD
1000 KYD374,11000 KWD
2000 KYD748,22000 KWD
5000 KYD1.870,55000 KWD
10000 KYD3.741,10000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KWD2,67301 KYD
5 KWD13,36505 KYD
10 KWD26,73010 KYD
20 KWD53,46020 KYD
50 KWD133,65050 KYD
100 KWD267,30100 KYD
250 KWD668,25250 KYD
500 KWD1.336,50500 KYD
1000 KWD2.673,01000 KYD
2000 KWD5.346,02000 KYD
5000 KWD13.365,05000 KYD
10000 KWD26.730,10000 KYD