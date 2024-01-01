Kuwaiti dinars to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert KWD to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
26,996 sbd

ك1.000 KWD = SI$27.00 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.361027.5303
Low26.801226.5156
Average27.028126.9628
Change0.73%1.57%
View full history

1 KWD to SBD stats

The performance of KWD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.3610 and a 30 day low of 26.8012. This means the 30 day average was 27.0281. The change for KWD to SBD was 0.73.

The performance of KWD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.5303 and a 90 day low of 26.5156. This means the 90 day average was 26.9628. The change for KWD to SBD was 1.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KWD26,99600 SBD
5 KWD134,98000 SBD
10 KWD269,96000 SBD
20 KWD539,92000 SBD
50 KWD1.349,80000 SBD
100 KWD2.699,60000 SBD
250 KWD6.749,00000 SBD
500 KWD13.498,00000 SBD
1000 KWD26.996,00000 SBD
2000 KWD53.992,00000 SBD
5000 KWD134.980,00000 SBD
10000 KWD269.960,00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SBD0,03704 KWD
5 SBD0,18521 KWD
10 SBD0,37043 KWD
20 SBD0,74085 KWD
50 SBD1,85213 KWD
100 SBD3,70425 KWD
250 SBD9,26063 KWD
500 SBD18,52125 KWD
1000 SBD37,04250 KWD
2000 SBD74,08500 KWD
5000 SBD185,21250 KWD
10000 SBD370,42500 KWD