Danish kroner to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert DKK to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
1,192.73 sbd

kr1.000 DKK = SI$1.193 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
How to convert Danish kroner to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 DKK1,19273 SBD
5 DKK5,96365 SBD
10 DKK11,92730 SBD
20 DKK23,85460 SBD
50 DKK59,63650 SBD
100 DKK119,27300 SBD
250 DKK298,18250 SBD
500 DKK596,36500 SBD
1000 DKK1.192,73000 SBD
2000 DKK2.385,46000 SBD
5000 DKK5.963,65000 SBD
10000 DKK11.927,30000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SBD0,83842 DKK
5 SBD4,19208 DKK
10 SBD8,38416 DKK
20 SBD16,76832 DKK
50 SBD41,92080 DKK
100 SBD83,84160 DKK
250 SBD209,60400 DKK
500 SBD419,20800 DKK
1000 SBD838,41600 DKK
2000 SBD1.676,83200 DKK
5000 SBD4.192,08000 DKK
10000 SBD8.384,16000 DKK