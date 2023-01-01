1 Solomon Islands dollar to Danish kroner

1 sbd
0,83 dkk

1.00000 SBD = 0.82608 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669611.1037491.82171.46221.620490.9286818.7328
1 GBP1.1534511.27311105.9121.686581.869161.0711921.6074
1 USD0.906010.785475183.19141.324771.468180.84139416.9721
1 INR0.01089070.009441820.012020510.01592440.01764830.0101140.204013

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SBD0.82608 DKK
5 SBD4.13040 DKK
10 SBD8.26079 DKK
20 SBD16.52158 DKK
50 SBD41.30395 DKK
100 SBD82.60790 DKK
250 SBD206.51975 DKK
500 SBD413.03950 DKK
1000 SBD826.07900 DKK
2000 SBD1652.15800 DKK
5000 SBD4130.39500 DKK
10000 SBD8260.79000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 DKK1.21054 SBD
5 DKK6.05270 SBD
10 DKK12.10540 SBD
20 DKK24.21080 SBD
50 DKK60.52700 SBD
100 DKK121.05400 SBD
250 DKK302.63500 SBD
500 DKK605.27000 SBD
1000 DKK1210.54000 SBD
2000 DKK2421.08000 SBD
5000 DKK6052.70000 SBD
10000 DKK12105.40000 SBD