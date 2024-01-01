Convert KWD to LRD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Liberian dollars today

1,000 kwd
6,33,175 lrd

ك1.000 KWD = L$633.2 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High633.4030633.4030
Low631.3130626.0890
Average632.5308629.6673
Change0.24%1.06%
View full history

1 KWD to LRD stats

The performance of KWD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 633.4030 and a 30 day low of 631.3130. This means the 30 day average was 632.5308. The change for KWD to LRD was 0.24.

The performance of KWD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 633.4030 and a 90 day low of 626.0890. This means the 90 day average was 629.6673. The change for KWD to LRD was 1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Liberian Dollar
1 KWD633,17500 LRD
5 KWD3.165,87500 LRD
10 KWD6.331,75000 LRD
20 KWD12.663,50000 LRD
50 KWD31.658,75000 LRD
100 KWD63.317,50000 LRD
250 KWD158.293,75000 LRD
500 KWD316.587,50000 LRD
1000 KWD633.175,00000 LRD
2000 KWD1.266.350,00000 LRD
5000 KWD3.165.875,00000 LRD
10000 KWD6.331.750,00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LRD0,00158 KWD
5 LRD0,00790 KWD
10 LRD0,01579 KWD
20 LRD0,03159 KWD
50 LRD0,07897 KWD
100 LRD0,15793 KWD
250 LRD0,39484 KWD
500 LRD0,78967 KWD
1000 LRD1,57934 KWD
2000 LRD3,15868 KWD
5000 LRD7,89670 KWD
10000 LRD15,79340 KWD