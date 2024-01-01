Kuwaiti dinars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert KWD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
25,451.80 hkd

ك1.000 KWD = $25.45 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.513425.5218
Low25.441825.3863
Average25.470625.4413
Change-0.13%0.09%
1 KWD to HKD stats

The performance of KWD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.5134 and a 30 day low of 25.4418. This means the 30 day average was 25.4706. The change for KWD to HKD was -0.13.

The performance of KWD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.5218 and a 90 day low of 25.3863. This means the 90 day average was 25.4413. The change for KWD to HKD was 0.09.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KWD25,45180 HKD
5 KWD127,25900 HKD
10 KWD254,51800 HKD
20 KWD509,03600 HKD
50 KWD1.272,59000 HKD
100 KWD2.545,18000 HKD
250 KWD6.362,95000 HKD
500 KWD12.725,90000 HKD
1000 KWD25.451,80000 HKD
2000 KWD50.903,60000 HKD
5000 KWD127.259,00000 HKD
10000 KWD254.518,00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
100 HKD3,92899 KWD
200 HKD7,85798 KWD
300 HKD11,78697 KWD
500 HKD19,64495 KWD
1000 HKD39,28990 KWD
2000 HKD78,57980 KWD
2500 HKD98,22475 KWD
3000 HKD117,86970 KWD
4000 HKD157,15960 KWD
5000 HKD196,44950 KWD
10000 HKD392,89900 KWD
20000 HKD785,79800 KWD