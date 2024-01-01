Kuwaiti dinars to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert KWD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
6,79,662 gyd

ك1.000 KWD = GY$679.7 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Wise

1 KWD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High682.8860682.8860
Low679.2320677.2710
Average681.1082680.1618
Change-0.34%-0.06%
1 KWD to GYD stats

The performance of KWD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 682.8860 and a 30 day low of 679.2320. This means the 30 day average was 681.1082. The change for KWD to GYD was -0.34.

The performance of KWD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 682.8860 and a 90 day low of 677.2710. This means the 90 day average was 680.1618. The change for KWD to GYD was -0.06.

Top currencies

1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KWD679,66200 GYD
5 KWD3.398,31000 GYD
10 KWD6.796,62000 GYD
20 KWD13.593,24000 GYD
50 KWD33.983,10000 GYD
100 KWD67.966,20000 GYD
250 KWD169.915,50000 GYD
500 KWD339.831,00000 GYD
1000 KWD679.662,00000 GYD
2000 KWD1.359.324,00000 GYD
5000 KWD3.398.310,00000 GYD
10000 KWD6.796.620,00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GYD0,00147 KWD
5 GYD0,00736 KWD
10 GYD0,01471 KWD
20 GYD0,02943 KWD
50 GYD0,07357 KWD
100 GYD0,14713 KWD
250 GYD0,36783 KWD
500 GYD0,73566 KWD
1000 GYD1,47132 KWD
2000 GYD2,94264 KWD
5000 GYD7,35660 KWD
10000 GYD14,71320 KWD