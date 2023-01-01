250 Kuwaiti dinars to Algerian dinars

Convert KWD to DZD at the real exchange rate

250 kwd
109.143,50 dzd

1.00000 KWD = 436.57400 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 KWD436.57400 DZD
5 KWD2182.87000 DZD
10 KWD4365.74000 DZD
20 KWD8731.48000 DZD
50 KWD21828.70000 DZD
100 KWD43657.40000 DZD
250 KWD109143.50000 DZD
500 KWD218287.00000 DZD
1000 KWD436574.00000 DZD
2000 KWD873148.00000 DZD
5000 KWD2182870.00000 DZD
10000 KWD4365740.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DZD0.00229 KWD
5 DZD0.01145 KWD
10 DZD0.02291 KWD
20 DZD0.04581 KWD
50 DZD0.11453 KWD
100 DZD0.22906 KWD
250 DZD0.57264 KWD
500 DZD1.14528 KWD
1000 DZD2.29056 KWD
2000 DZD4.58112 KWD
5000 DZD11.45280 KWD
10000 DZD22.90560 KWD