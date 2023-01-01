5 Algerian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert DZD to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
0.011 kwd

1.00000 DZD = 0.00229 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
How to convert Algerian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DZD0.00229 KWD
5 DZD0.01146 KWD
10 DZD0.02291 KWD
20 DZD0.04582 KWD
50 DZD0.11455 KWD
100 DZD0.22911 KWD
250 DZD0.57277 KWD
500 DZD1.14553 KWD
1000 DZD2.29107 KWD
2000 DZD4.58214 KWD
5000 DZD11.45535 KWD
10000 DZD22.91070 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 KWD436.47800 DZD
5 KWD2182.39000 DZD
10 KWD4364.78000 DZD
20 KWD8729.56000 DZD
50 KWD21823.90000 DZD
100 KWD43647.80000 DZD
250 KWD109119.50000 DZD
500 KWD218239.00000 DZD
1000 KWD436478.00000 DZD
2000 KWD872956.00000 DZD
5000 KWD2182390.00000 DZD
10000 KWD4364780.00000 DZD