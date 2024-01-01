Convert KWD to BYN at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Belarusian rubles today

1,000 kwd
10,660.40 byn

ك1.000 KWD = Br10.66 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.674110.6741
Low10.651810.5474
Average10.663810.6401
Change0.03%0.47%
1 KWD to BYN stats

The performance of KWD to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.6741 and a 30 day low of 10.6518. This means the 30 day average was 10.6638. The change for KWD to BYN was 0.03.

The performance of KWD to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6741 and a 90 day low of 10.5474. This means the 90 day average was 10.6401. The change for KWD to BYN was 0.47.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Belarusian Ruble
1 KWD10,66040 BYN
5 KWD53,30200 BYN
10 KWD106,60400 BYN
20 KWD213,20800 BYN
50 KWD533,02000 BYN
100 KWD1.066,04000 BYN
250 KWD2.665,10000 BYN
500 KWD5.330,20000 BYN
1000 KWD10.660,40000 BYN
2000 KWD21.320,80000 BYN
5000 KWD53.302,00000 BYN
10000 KWD106.604,00000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BYN0,09381 KWD
5 BYN0,46903 KWD
10 BYN0,93805 KWD
20 BYN1,87611 KWD
50 BYN4,69027 KWD
100 BYN9,38053 KWD
250 BYN23,45132 KWD
500 BYN46,90265 KWD
1000 BYN93,80530 KWD
2000 BYN187,61060 KWD
5000 BYN469,02650 KWD
10000 BYN938,05300 KWD