Kuwaiti dinars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert KWD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
5,538.35 azn

ك1.000 KWD = man.5.538 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.54685.5468
Low5.53345.5107
Average5.54075.5306
Change0.04%0.33%
View full history

1 KWD to AZN stats

The performance of KWD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5468 and a 30 day low of 5.5334. This means the 30 day average was 5.5407. The change for KWD to AZN was 0.04.

The performance of KWD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5468 and a 90 day low of 5.5107. This means the 90 day average was 5.5306. The change for KWD to AZN was 0.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KWD5,53835 AZN
5 KWD27,69175 AZN
10 KWD55,38350 AZN
20 KWD110,76700 AZN
50 KWD276,91750 AZN
100 KWD553,83500 AZN
250 KWD1.384,58750 AZN
500 KWD2.769,17500 AZN
1000 KWD5.538,35000 AZN
2000 KWD11.076,70000 AZN
5000 KWD27.691,75000 AZN
10000 KWD55.383,50000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AZN0,18056 KWD
5 AZN0,90280 KWD
10 AZN1,80559 KWD
20 AZN3,61118 KWD
50 AZN9,02795 KWD
100 AZN18,05590 KWD
250 AZN45,13975 KWD
500 AZN90,27950 KWD
1000 AZN180,55900 KWD
2000 AZN361,11800 KWD
5000 AZN902,79500 KWD
10000 AZN1.805,59000 KWD