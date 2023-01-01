250 Kuwaiti dinars to Aruban florins

Convert KWD to AWG at the real exchange rate

250 kwd
1456.14 awg

1.00000 KWD = 5.82455 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 KWD5.82455 AWG
5 KWD29.12275 AWG
10 KWD58.24550 AWG
20 KWD116.49100 AWG
50 KWD291.22750 AWG
100 KWD582.45500 AWG
250 KWD1456.13750 AWG
500 KWD2912.27500 AWG
1000 KWD5824.55000 AWG
2000 KWD11649.10000 AWG
5000 KWD29122.75000 AWG
10000 KWD58245.50000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AWG0.17169 KWD
5 AWG0.85844 KWD
10 AWG1.71687 KWD
20 AWG3.43374 KWD
50 AWG8.58435 KWD
100 AWG17.16870 KWD
250 AWG42.92175 KWD
500 AWG85.84350 KWD
1000 AWG171.68700 KWD
2000 AWG343.37400 KWD
5000 AWG858.43500 KWD
10000 AWG1716.87000 KWD