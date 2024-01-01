Convert EGP to UZS at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Uzbekistan soms today

1,000 egp
2,64,301 uzs

E£1.000 EGP = so'm264.3 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5813.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9333.95234.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8062.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6294.68641.303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 EGP264,30100 UZS
5 EGP1.321,50500 UZS
10 EGP2.643,01000 UZS
20 EGP5.286,02000 UZS
50 EGP13.215,05000 UZS
100 EGP26.430,10000 UZS
250 EGP66.075,25000 UZS
500 EGP132.150,50000 UZS
1000 EGP264.301,00000 UZS
2000 EGP528.602,00000 UZS
5000 EGP1.321.505,00000 UZS
10000 EGP2.643.010,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Egyptian Pound
1 UZS0,00378 EGP
5 UZS0,01892 EGP
10 UZS0,03784 EGP
20 UZS0,07567 EGP
50 UZS0,18918 EGP
100 UZS0,37836 EGP
250 UZS0,94589 EGP
500 UZS1,89179 EGP
1000 UZS3,78357 EGP
2000 UZS7,56714 EGP
5000 UZS18,91785 EGP
10000 UZS37,83570 EGP