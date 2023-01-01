10 Egyptian pounds to Uzbekistan soms

Convert EGP to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 egp
3.996,38 uzs

1.00000 EGP = 399.63800 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 EGP399.63800 UZS
5 EGP1998.19000 UZS
10 EGP3996.38000 UZS
20 EGP7992.76000 UZS
50 EGP19981.90000 UZS
100 EGP39963.80000 UZS
250 EGP99909.50000 UZS
500 EGP199819.00000 UZS
1000 EGP399638.00000 UZS
2000 EGP799276.00000 UZS
5000 EGP1998190.00000 UZS
10000 EGP3996380.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Egyptian Pound
1 UZS0.00250 EGP
5 UZS0.01251 EGP
10 UZS0.02502 EGP
20 UZS0.05005 EGP
50 UZS0.12511 EGP
100 UZS0.25023 EGP
250 UZS0.62557 EGP
500 UZS1.25113 EGP
1000 UZS2.50226 EGP
2000 UZS5.00452 EGP
5000 UZS12.51130 EGP
10000 UZS25.02260 EGP