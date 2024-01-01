Convert UZS to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Egyptian pounds

5,000 uzs
18.90 egp

so'm1.000 UZS = E£0.003780 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7341.4751.6190.9619.825
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6431.7541.9241.14123.561
1 USD0.9310.783183.5471.3741.5070.89418.458
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Egyptian Pound
1 UZS0,00378 EGP
5 UZS0,01890 EGP
10 UZS0,03780 EGP
20 UZS0,07561 EGP
50 UZS0,18902 EGP
100 UZS0,37804 EGP
250 UZS0,94510 EGP
500 UZS1,89019 EGP
1000 UZS3,78039 EGP
2000 UZS7,56078 EGP
5000 UZS18,90195 EGP
10000 UZS37,80390 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 EGP264,52300 UZS
5 EGP1.322,61500 UZS
10 EGP2.645,23000 UZS
20 EGP5.290,46000 UZS
50 EGP13.226,15000 UZS
100 EGP26.452,30000 UZS
250 EGP66.130,75000 UZS
500 EGP132.261,50000 UZS
1000 EGP264.523,00000 UZS
2000 EGP529.046,00000 UZS
5000 EGP1.322.615,00000 UZS
10000 EGP2.645.230,00000 UZS