Egyptian pounds to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert EGP to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
49.48 top

E£1.000 EGP = T$0.04948 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5823.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.933.95234.834
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8072.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75311.929106.6214.68541.299

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 EGP0,04948 TOP
5 EGP0,24738 TOP
10 EGP0,49477 TOP
20 EGP0,98954 TOP
50 EGP2,47385 TOP
100 EGP4,94769 TOP
250 EGP12,36923 TOP
500 EGP24,73845 TOP
1000 EGP49,47690 TOP
2000 EGP98,95380 TOP
5000 EGP247,38450 TOP
10000 EGP494,76900 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Egyptian Pound
1 TOP20,21140 EGP
5 TOP101,05700 EGP
10 TOP202,11400 EGP
20 TOP404,22800 EGP
50 TOP1.010,57000 EGP
100 TOP2.021,14000 EGP
250 TOP5.052,85000 EGP
500 TOP10.105,70000 EGP
1000 TOP20.211,40000 EGP
2000 TOP40.422,80000 EGP
5000 TOP101.057,00000 EGP
10000 TOP202.114,00000 EGP